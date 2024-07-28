sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:54 IST, July 28th 2024

Indian rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals

India's Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday. Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to finish behind Mongolia’s Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Balraj Panwar
Balraj Panwar | Image: Olympics.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:54 IST, July 28th 2024