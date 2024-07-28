Published 13:54 IST, July 28th 2024
Indian rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals
India's Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday. Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to finish behind Mongolia’s Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Balraj Panwar | Image: Olympics.com
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:54 IST, July 28th 2024