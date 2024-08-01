Published 13:32 IST, August 1st 2024
Indians disappoint in men's 20km race walk at Olympics
India's Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh finished at lowly 30th and 37th positions respectively while national record-holder Akshdeep Singh pulled out after the 6km mark as Indian race walkers produced a disappointing performance in the 20km event of the Olympics here on Thursday.
Athletes compete during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
