Published 13:32 IST, August 1st 2024

Indians disappoint in men's 20km race walk at Olympics

India's Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh finished at lowly 30th and 37th positions respectively while national record-holder Akshdeep Singh pulled out after the 6km mark as Indian race walkers produced a disappointing performance in the 20km event of the Olympics here on Thursday.

Paris Olympics
Athletes compete during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
