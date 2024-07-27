sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:27 IST, July 27th 2024

Olympics LIVE: First Medals Up For Grabs As Swimming, Shooting, Cycling & More Begin

Day 1 at Paris Olympics: India will open their campaign by performing in qualification and preliminary rounds and has a chance to win a medal in Day 1 itself.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ramita Jindal
India's Ramita Jindal competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

07:36 IST, July 27th 2024