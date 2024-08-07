Published 07:04 IST, August 7th 2024
India’s Day 12 in Paris Olympics: Four Medal Events in Place Today! Vinesh, Sable to Chase for Gold
India will have a busy day on day 12 as they will win four medals in a row, and Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has a chance to create history.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:04 IST, August 7th 2024