Published 07:09 IST, August 1st 2024

India’s Day 6 in Paris Olympics: Athletics in Action With Kusale Set to Shine in Shooting Final

India’s Day 6 in Paris Olympics: Check all the details of today's events where the country's athletes will be inn action. 3 medal matches will take place today.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Swapnil Kusale
India's Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
