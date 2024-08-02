Published 08:00 IST, August 2nd 2024
IOC Expresses Disappointment Over Abuse Toward Boxer Imane Khelif Following Angela Carini's Walkover
After Imane Khelif was surrounded by a lot of flak, the IOC has come out to defend the Algerian Boxer and offered a clarification with a statement.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome
Algeria's Imane Khelif next to Italy's Angela Carini, at the end of their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:00 IST, August 2nd 2024