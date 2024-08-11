Published 00:29 IST, August 11th 2024
'I, with my age, am not the best captain': IOC president Thomas Bach plans to leave office
Speculation has grown since last October that Bach could stay on after IOC members asked him to consider changing Olympic Charter rules that would end his leadership.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). | Image: AP
