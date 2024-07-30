Published 10:53 IST, July 30th 2024
'It's a girl' -- American swimmer Ryan Murphy finds out his child's gender after winning a bronze
Ryan Murphy won a bronze on Monday in the 100-meter backstroke. As the medal ceremony wound down, he saw Konttinen holding up a sign to let him know their first child, due in January, will be a girl.
Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the Men's 100 backstroke finals, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. | Image: AP
