sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 11:17 IST, August 18th 2024

It's hurting shooters: Manu Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana slams NRAI for inconsistent selection policy

Double Olympic-medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana has slammed the national federation's "ever-changing" Olympic selection policy, saying that it has hurt some of the most promising talents in the past and will damage more youngsters if there is no consistency going forward.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
manu bhaker coach jaspal rana raised his voice for this shooter
Manu Bhaker and Jaspal Rana | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

11:16 IST, August 18th 2024