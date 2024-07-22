Published 11:42 IST, July 22nd 2024
Jajaira Gonzalez left boxing after missing out on the Rio Olympics; She fought her way back to Paris
Jajaira Gonzalez was scrolling through social media at her job in a Virginia kickboxing gym about three years ago when she spotted some of her former USA Boxing teammates traveling the world, competing for medals and generally living their best lives.
Associated Press Television News
U.S. Olympic lightweight Jajaira Gonzalez listens to coach Tim Nolan during a workout break at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs Colo. | Image: AP
