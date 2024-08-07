sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 16:20 IST, August 7th 2024

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, 100m hurdler Yarraji fail to impress in Paris Olympics

Experienced Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani once again failed to impress on the global stage as she made a qualification round exit from the Olympics. Jyoti Yarraji will have another chance in the repechage round.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Annu Rani
Annu Rani, of India, competes during the women's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:15 IST, August 7th 2024