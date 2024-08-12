Published 15:34 IST, August 12th 2024

USA to appealing a CAS ruling after American gymnast Jordan Chiles asked to return bronze medal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) voided an on-floor appeal by Chiles’ coach that vaulted her to third, saying the appeal came 4 seconds beyond the 1-minute time limit for scoring inquiries. But USA Gymnastics disputed the timing.