Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won't reconsider decision
USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won't reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. USA Gymnastics says it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep the medal.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gymnast Jordan Chiles | Image: AP
