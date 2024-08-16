sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:27 IST, August 16th 2024

Jordan Chiles says panel's call for her to return Olympic bronze is 'unjust' and 'significant blow'

American gymnast Jordan Chiles called an arbitration panel's decision that she must return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics “unjust” and a “significant blow” in a message posted on social media.

