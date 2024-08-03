Published 10:25 IST, August 3rd 2024

Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, who recently broke up, win mixed doubles gold for the Czechs

Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, who until recently were a couple, won the 2024 Olympics mixed doubles tennis gold medal for the Czech Republic by defeating Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker Friday night.