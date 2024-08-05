sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:06 IST, August 5th 2024

Kiran Pahal finishes 7th in her 400m heat, will run in repechage round for a spot in semifinals

India's Kiran Pahal failed to book an automatic semifinal spot in women's 400m after finishing seventh in her heat race of the Paris Olympics on Monday and she will now run in repechage round.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kiran Pahal achieved Olympic quota in women's 400 meters event
Kiran Pahal achieved Olympic quota in women's 400 meters event | Image: X
