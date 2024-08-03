sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:24 IST, August 3rd 2024

Lakshya aims to dial-up 'Sen-mode' against Super Dane Axelsen in Olympic semis

India's Lakshya Sen will need to play out of his skin to keep his maiden gold medal hopes alive when he takes on the reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals at the Paris Games here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 3 min read
11:24 IST, August 3rd 2024