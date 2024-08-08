sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:28 IST, August 8th 2024

Lakshya Sen definitely deserved a medal at Paris Olympics: Viktor Axelsen

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen definitely deserved a medal for his "fantastic performances" at the Olympics, reckons two-time world champion Viktor Axelsen, who defended his gold medal at the Paris Games.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen during their men's singles badminton quarter final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
