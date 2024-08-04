Published 16:48 IST, August 4th 2024

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, Badminton Paris Olympics 2024 Highlights: Sen To Fight For Bronze

Lakshya Sen is on the cusp of making history at the Paris Olympics. The star shuttler from India will take on Viktor Axelsen in the semi final of Men's singles in Badminton. The winner will progress to the final and the loser will have to vie for Bronze medal. Get all the updates from Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen instantly at republicworld.com.