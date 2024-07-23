sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:36 IST, July 23rd 2024

LeBron James scores final 11 points for US in 92-88 win over Germany as pre-Olympic tour ends

LeBron James scored the final 11 points for the Americans down the stretch, and the four-time reigning Olympic gold medalists held off World Cup champion Germany 92-88 in London on Monday night in their final tune-up before the Paris Games start later this week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James
Germany's Johannes Voigtmann blocks United States' LeBron James during an exhibition basketball game between the United States and Germany at the O2 Arena in London | Image: AP
10:36 IST, July 23rd 2024