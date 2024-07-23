Published 10:36 IST, July 23rd 2024
LeBron James scores final 11 points for US in 92-88 win over Germany as pre-Olympic tour ends
LeBron James scored the final 11 points for the Americans down the stretch, and the four-time reigning Olympic gold medalists held off World Cup champion Germany 92-88 in London on Monday night in their final tune-up before the Paris Games start later this week.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Germany's Johannes Voigtmann blocks United States' LeBron James during an exhibition basketball game between the United States and Germany at the O2 Arena in London | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:36 IST, July 23rd 2024