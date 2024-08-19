sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:48 IST, August 19th 2024

Matt Richardson was a Paris Olympics track cycling star for Australia and now will race for Britain

After winning three medals racing for Australia at the Paris Olympics , track cyclist Matt Richardson is switching teams eight days later to ride for Britain.Richardson’s unexpected change of eligibility to the country of his birth was approved by the International Cycling Union.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
17:48 IST, August 19th 2024