Published 11:13 IST, August 12th 2024

McDowell suspended 1 event by LIV for taking decongestant on banned drug list

Graeme McDowell has become the first LIV Golf player to be suspended under its anti-doping policy for using an over-the-counter decongestant that contained a banned substance.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Graeme McDowell
Graeme McDowell of Smash GC and Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC walk to the 14th hole during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, England. | Image: AP
