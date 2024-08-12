Published 11:13 IST, August 12th 2024
McDowell suspended 1 event by LIV for taking decongestant on banned drug list
Graeme McDowell has become the first LIV Golf player to be suspended under its anti-doping policy for using an over-the-counter decongestant that contained a banned substance.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Graeme McDowell of Smash GC and Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC walk to the 14th hole during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, England. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:13 IST, August 12th 2024