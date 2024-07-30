sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 10:51 IST, July 30th 2024

Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River

The men's Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris' Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place. Organizers said they will try to hold the men's triathlon Wednesday instead.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Seine River
Athletes dive into the Seine River from the Alexander Ill bridge on the start of the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Paris | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:51 IST, July 30th 2024