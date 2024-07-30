Published 10:51 IST, July 30th 2024
Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River
The men's Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris' Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place. Organizers said they will try to hold the men's triathlon Wednesday instead.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Athletes dive into the Seine River from the Alexander Ill bridge on the start of the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Paris | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:51 IST, July 30th 2024