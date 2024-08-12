Published 15:05 IST, August 12th 2024

'I can't believe it': Nadia Comaneci furious with Paris Olympics officials over Jordan Chiles case

Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci was furious after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu lost her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches called for an inquiry that boosted Chiles' score and left Barbosu off the podium and crying on the floor at the Paris Olympics.