sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:06 IST, July 20th 2024

'I Tried To Explain': Neeraj Chopra On Reasons Behind Not Competing In Paris Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra who is the captain of the Indian athletics team will look to replicate his heroics from the Tokyo Olympics in the upcoming Summer Games

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
neeraj chopra will have his eyes on not only gold but also an big target in paris olympics
neeraj chopra will have his eyes on not only gold but also an big target in paris olympics | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:05 IST, July 20th 2024