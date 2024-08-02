sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:44 IST, August 2nd 2024

Nigerian national champion not entered for Olympic 100, blames country's track federation for mix-up

Nigeria's national champion in the women's 100-meter sprint won't run the race at the Paris Olympics because she says her country's track federation didn't enter her into the field in time.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Favour Ofili
Favour Ofili crosses the finish line ahead of in a Women’s 200 meters semifinal during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
