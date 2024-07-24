Published 10:17 IST, July 24th 2024
Olympic court in Paris to judge Israeli soccer player Revivo's ban appeal hours before first game
Israeli soccer player Roy Revivo will have his appeal against a two-game ban heard by a sports court just hours before his team's opening game against Mali at the Paris Olympics.
Roy Revivo receives a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, | Image: AP
