Published 10:17 IST, July 24th 2024

Olympic court in Paris to judge Israeli soccer player Revivo's ban appeal hours before first game

Israeli soccer player Roy Revivo will have his appeal against a two-game ban heard by a sports court just hours before his team's opening game against Mali at the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Roy Revivo
Roy Revivo receives a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
