sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:52 IST, July 23rd 2024

Olympic Drug-Fighting Failures Make Enhanced Games 'Not So Radical' Says Former Anti-Doping Advocate

The recently proposed idea of the Enhanced Games an Olympic-style sports competition with reduced doping oversight makes sense given the recurring drug-fighting failures of the current Olympic system.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Olympic Rings
The Olympic Rings | Image: Associated Press
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

23:51 IST, July 23rd 2024