sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Ismail Haniyeh | Paris Olympics |

Published 10:41 IST, August 2nd 2024

Olympic golf finally feels like big-time golf with full house at Le Golf National

Rory McIlroy is playing in the Olympics for the second time . Thursday at Le Golf National felt like his first real Olympic experience. Thousands of fans crammed behind the first tee began chanting his name when they saw him headed their way.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy taps hands with fans as he walks from the 14th tee the during the first round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:41 IST, August 2nd 2024