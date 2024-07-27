Published 21:32 IST, July 27th 2024
Olympic sailing ready to start with fast windsurfing, bird-like skiffs under light winds, hot sun
There are light winds in the forecast for the beginning of the sailing competition at the 2024 Olympics on Sunday.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tri-Services All-Women Crew Completes Challenging Around-The-World Blue Water Sailing Expedition | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
21:32 IST, July 27th 2024