Published 11:32 IST, July 25th 2024
Olympic soccer preview: Spain women seek gold after lifting a World Cup trophy
Coach Montse Tomé proclaimed that Spain's women's soccer team has “insatiable ambition” heading into the Olympics.That mentality has served the squad well. La Roja is seeking to become the first team to win a gold medal in France after lifting a Women's World Cup trophy.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Spain players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:32 IST, July 25th 2024