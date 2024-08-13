sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:13 IST, August 13th 2024

Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months, to miss Paris Paralympics

Tokyo gold medalist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pramod Bhagat
Pramod Bhagat | Image: Instagram/@pramod.bhagat8
10:07 IST, August 13th 2024