Published 19:19 IST, August 2nd 2024

Paris 2024: When was the last time India defeated Australia in Hockey at the Olympics?

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as the India men's hockey team registered a famous 3-2 win over nemesis Australia in its final Pool B match here on Friday. the Indians played valiantly and dominated the proceedings for major part of the match to stun the Kookaburras