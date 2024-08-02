sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:19 IST, August 2nd 2024

Paris 2024: When was the last time India defeated Australia in Hockey at the Olympics?

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as the India men's hockey team registered a famous 3-2 win over nemesis Australia in its final Pool B match here on Friday. the Indians played valiantly and dominated the proceedings for major part of the match to stun the Kookaburras

Press Trust Of India
India beat Australia in Hockey at Paris Olympics
India beat Australia in Hockey at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
