Published 14:47 IST, August 11th 2024
Paris and the Olympics have changed each other during their summer fling
n French, there are no goodbyes.Instead, Olympic crowds from Paris to the surfing venue in Tahiti were saying “au revoir” — see you again — as the 2024 Games drew to a close Sunday.
- Sports
- 7 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Who Will Build India’s Medal Tally at the Paris Olympics - A Forecast | Image: Olympic Games
- Listen to this article
- 7 min read
Advertisement
14:47 IST, August 11th 2024