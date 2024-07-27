Published 18:13 IST, July 27th 2024

India At Olympics On Day 1 LIVE: Manu Bhaker Qualifies for the 10m Air Pistol Final

The Indian contingent is all set to begin their campaign on July 27th, 2024, in France. After the bedazzled Opening ceremony, India’s shooting contingent will be in focus when the sporting event kicks off. India will have their medal hopes pinned on Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta & Sandeep Singh in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. Check out all the live score and updates here at republicworld.com.