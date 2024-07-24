Published 23:57 IST, July 24th 2024
Paris Olympics 2024: Games Which Featured In Tokyo 2020 But Are Not A Part Of 33rd Summer Games
The 33rd Summer Games are being held in Paris with over 10,000 athletes locking horns with each other for the coveted Olympic medal
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The medals for the Paris 2024 Olympic are displayed at the Paris Olympic organizers in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:57 IST, July 24th 2024