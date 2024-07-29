Published 10:01 IST, July 29th 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Tally: India Secures Its First Medal, Japan Leads with Four Golds on Day 2
On Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India won its first medal, while Japan took the lead with four golds in the medal tally.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:48 IST, July 29th 2024