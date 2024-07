Published 13:35 IST, July 31st 2024

India At Paris Olympics, Day 5 LIVE: P.V. Sindhu wins the 1st game in do-or-die match vs Kuuba

On Wednesday, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu play crucial group-stage matches. Archers will once again be on display in the late evening. The spotlight will also be on boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nishant Dev. Stay tuned for Day 4 updates from the Paris 2024 Olympics at republicworld.com.