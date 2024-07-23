Published 20:27 IST, July 23rd 2024
Paris Olympics 2024: The idea of 'doing more with less'
According to the Games Organisers, sustainability was key in planning and several efforts have been made to ensure that it is followed.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Torchbearers Nina Metayer, a French pastry maker, and French-Israeli singer Amir hold the Olympic torch on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
20:27 IST, July 23rd 2024