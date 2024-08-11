Published 00:06 IST, August 11th 2024

Paris Olympics: Aditi vows to be back after finishing T-29; Lydia wins gold

Aditi Ashok did not come anywhere close to a medal as she did three years back in Tokyo, but the 26-year-old displayed her best game on the final day of the Olympic women's golf competition, firing seven birdies to finish tied-29th here on Saturday.