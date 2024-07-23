Published 01:31 IST, July 23rd 2024
Paris Olympics: Archery, TT and Hockey Players Among 49 Indian athletes to Arrive in Games Village
A total of 49 Indian athletes, including the entire archery, table tennis and hockey teams, have arrived at the Games Village so far to participate in the Paris Olympics, beginning July 26.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
49 indian athletes including hockey team, archery and table tennis reached sports village | Image: PTI
