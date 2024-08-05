Published 09:58 IST, August 5th 2024

India at Paris Olympics Day 10 Live Updates & Score: Lakshya Sen in spotlight for his Bronze Match

India aims to secure another medal at the Paris Olympics on Monday when ace shuttler Lakshya Sen will aim to make history in his bronze medal match. Table Tennis will also be in the spotlight when the women's trio of Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath. Catch up with all the updates and scores here on republicworld.com.