Published 10:05 IST, August 6th 2024

India at Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates & Score: Neeraj, Jena to begin campaign in Men's Javelin

India will look to secure themselves a qualification spots at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday when javelin stars Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena will be in action. Hockey India will also aim to bag a spot in the final when they face off in a semifinal bout. Catch up with all the updates and scores here on republicworld.com.