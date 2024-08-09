Published 10:37 IST, August 9th 2024

India at Paris Olympics Day 14 Live Updates & Score: Sehrawat in line for Bronze Match

India had a strong finish in Day 13 with Hockey India's bronze and Neeraj Chopra's silver finish. Today, Aman Sehrawat will be in action at Freestyle Wrestling and has a chance to secure another medal for India. A Bronze match is in place for the grappler. Check out all the update of the action in Paris here at republicworld.com.