Published 18:39 IST, July 29th 2024

India At Paris Olympics, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Indian Hockey Team Play Out A Draw Against Argentina

India aims to win medals at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker will participate in the Mixed 10m air pistol qualifiers, while shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will also be seen in action as they will fight for the gold. Stay tuned for Day 3 updates from the Paris 2024 Olympics at republicworld.com.