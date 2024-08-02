Published 10:17 IST, August 2nd 2024

India at Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates & Score: Bhaker returns to action! Judo, Shotput in focus

India aims to secure qualification position at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Manu Bhaker will return to action as she will be in qualification events for the 25m Air Pistol Event. Lakshya Sen will be in the badminton quarterfinal today, while Judo and Shotput qualifiers will also take place today. Catch up with all the updates here on republicworld.com.