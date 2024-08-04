Published 09:56 IST, August 4th 2024

India at Paris Olympics Day 9 LIVE Updates: High Hopes from Lakshya Sen and Lovlina Borgohain

Following a disappointing Day 8 at the Paris Olympics, big day awaits India in the form of Day 9. Lakshya Sen and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action and the stakes couldn't be higher. Both are just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a medal. Besides Badminton and boxing, the Hockey team will also be in action. Catch up with all the updates and scores here on republicworld.com.