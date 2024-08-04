LIVE-BLOG
Published 09:56 IST, August 4th 2024
India at Paris Olympics Day 9 LIVE Updates: High Hopes from Lakshya Sen and Lovlina Borgohain
Following a disappointing Day 8 at the Paris Olympics, big day awaits India in the form of Day 9. Lakshya Sen and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action and the stakes couldn't be higher. Both are just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a medal. Besides Badminton and boxing, the Hockey team will also be in action. Catch up with all the updates and scores here on republicworld.com.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk