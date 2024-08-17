sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 12:27 IST, August 17th 2024

Paris Olympics Gold medal boxer Imane Khelif hailed upon return to Algeria

With an outpouring of fans greeting her as she arrived in her hometown on Friday, Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif extolled Algeria for backing its athletes and said she hoped to again make her country proud in the future.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imane Khelif
Imane Khelif waves from the top of a double decker bus while surrounded by fans as she returns home from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Tiaret, Algeria | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:27 IST, August 17th 2024