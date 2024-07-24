Published 01:02 IST, July 25th 2024
Paris Olympics Hit With Scandal, Morocco Fans Invade Pitch And Scare Argentina Players With Crackers
Major controversy has struck the start of Paris Olympics as Argentina vs Morocco men's football game was suspended due to angry Moroccan fans invading pitch.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bedlam at Paris Olympics as Moroccan Fans invade pitch against Argentina | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:06 IST, July 24th 2024