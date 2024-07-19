Published 16:53 IST, July 19th 2024
Paris Olympics: India Aims To Become Top 5 Olympic Nation By 2047, Says Sports Minister Mandaviya
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the second phase of the KIRTI project with an aim to identify one lakh young athletes within 100 days, for support.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian athletes for Paris Olympics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Image: X/@narendramodi
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:53 IST, July 19th 2024