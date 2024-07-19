sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:53 IST, July 19th 2024

Paris Olympics: India Aims To Become Top 5 Olympic Nation By 2047, Says Sports Minister Mandaviya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched the second phase of the KIRTI project with an aim to identify one lakh young athletes within 100 days, for support.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paris Olympics athletes
Indian athletes for Paris Olympics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Image: X/@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:53 IST, July 19th 2024